Natasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, dies

Natasha Harty pictured at her home in East Ferry.
By Olivia Kelleher
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 09:36 AM

Tributes have been paid following the passing of former East Cork Green party candidate Natasha Harty who was the daughter of the late chef Myrtle Allen.

Ms Harty, a longtime environmental activist, stood for the party in the 2014 Local Elections and in the 2016 general elections in the Cork East Constituency.

Cork Greens chairperson Eithne Lynch said that Ms Harty’s passing was a sad loss to the environmental movement in east Cork.

“The cause of environmental protection generally and the Green Party in particular is much the poorer this morning following the sad passing of Natasha Harty.

“She had a long time involvement in CHASE over two decades and was more recently active in the Midleton Climate Aware Group.”

CHASE, or Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment, is an alliance of groups formed in the early 2000s to stop the construction of a large commercial incinerator in Cork.

“Love of nature and the environmental was central to Natasha’s whole life,” Ms Lynch continued.

She was a member of Eco Congregation Ireland and a strong advocate of their belief that Christians have a responsibility to care for the earth and to be environmentally aware and active.

Green Party Councillor in East Cork, Liam Quaide, emphasised the impact Ms. Harty had on her community.

“Natasha was an exceptionally caring person who was held in the highest regard within her community. She was known for her many low-key acts of kindness towards others.

“Tash had a deep connection with nature and with her community, and was unafraid to stand up for both in her environmental activism. She had the courage to put herself forward as an election candidate for the Green Party and she was a founding member of Climate Aware Midleton. She was respected by us all as an elder with much wisdom to share. Her death is a huge loss to East Cork.”

Ms Harty is survived by her husband Michael, her siblings Wendy, Tim, Rory, Yasmin and Fern, her children Féidhlim, Malachy, Cormac and Brigid, and her grandchildren.

She will be lying in repose at Hyde's Funeral Home, Midleton, this evening (Monday), with visitors welcome from 6.30pm until 8pm. A Quaker Funeral Service will be held at 11am at the Grainstore, Ballymaloe tomorrow. (Tue)

The family has requested that donations be given to CHASE or the IQFA (Irish Quaker Faith in Action) in lieu of flowers if desired.

