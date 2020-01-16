News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nash: 'Mulvey style' commission needed to respond to 'grotesque, medieval, barbaric' murder

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Labour senator Ged Nash, who is a former TD for Louth, has described the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods as “grotesque, medieval and barbaric.”

Senior Garda officers have said they were shocked by the brutality of the murder and the way the 17-year-old’s body was dismembered.

The murder was indicative that criminals had reached a new low, Senator Nash told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

People in Drogheda are sickened, by what happened, he said.

“Keane was a child, absolutely no one deserves to die like this. People are demanding that this type of atrocity stops.”

He said that while people had every confidence in the Chief Superintendent and the garda siochana locally, the fact was that they could not understand “how the people responsible for this carnage of death are getting away with this with impunity and why has no one been brought before the courts.”

Senator Nash called for “a Mulvey style” commission as was successful in Limerick to be introduced in Louth.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan agreed that such a commission should be introduced in Drogheda. There should be a move towards broader response not just a criminal response.

The Commission for Future Policing provided a blueprint for a radical transformation of the force, he said with 157 recommendations on a range of issues including increased community policing, a multi agency approach involving the HSE, Tusla, local youth groups along with the garda siochana.

“The main object is to protect the people.”

The Minister also called on the public to look at the consequences of drug dealing which had resulted in a number of deaths.

“People need to recognise the consequences of their drug consumption.”

He agreed with Senator Nash that “joined up thinking” was needed and said that in order for the gardai “to get people behind bars” they needed local people to provide evidence.

