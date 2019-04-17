NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Nancy Pelosi set to address TDs and senators

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 12:34 PM

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to address Oireachtas members amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

The senior Democrat will make a speech in the Dáil chamber in Leinster House this afternoon as part of the parliament’s centenary commemorations.

TDs, senators and former politicians will be in attendance.

Ms Pelosi is part of a delegation of high-ranking US politicians on a two-day fact-finding mission to the country.

The congressional group includes several members of the Friends of Ireland caucus, including congressman Richie Neal.

Yesterday, Ms Pelosi met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on the first day of her visit.

Speaking in Dublin, Ms Pelosi warned the UK not to undermine the Good Friday Agreement when it leaves the EU.

She said the UK had made the decision to leave the bloc and it should not think “for one minute that there’s any comfort for them in the fact that if they leave the EU that they would quickly have a US-UK trade agreement”.

“That’s just not on the cards, if there’s any harm done to the Good Friday accords,” she said. “Don’t even think about that.”

Ms Pelosi is the third most powerful politician in the US.

The US politicians will also meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin and attend a dinner, hosted by Mr Varadkar, at Dublin Castle.

The delegation will visit Northern Ireland on Thursday.

- Press Association

