Nancy Pelosi arrives at Stormont for final day of visit to Ireland

A top-level US politician has arrived at the seat of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her delegation arrived at Stormont at about 9.10am.

They were greeted by Northern Ireland Assembly speaker Robin Newton.

Ms Pelosi and her delegation will attend an event at the Long Gallery in Stormont entitled The Post Good Friday/Belfast Agreement Generation: the future potential of Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, the delegation visited the Irish border and walked across a “peace bridge” over the River Foyle in Derry.

Ms Pelosi said her border visit was made out of respect for the courage of those who participated in the Good Friday accord.

Her delegation finished off the day by attending an event at the Belfast Metropolitan College in Titanic Quarter, a short distance from where the ill-fated liner departed the city.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill were among the guests who attended.

Earlier in the week, the delegation visited Dublin, where Ms Pelosi addressed the Dail.

