NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nancy Pelosi arrives at Stormont for final day of visit to Ireland

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 09:59 AM

A top-level US politician has arrived at the seat of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her delegation arrived at Stormont at about 9.10am.

They were greeted by Northern Ireland Assembly speaker Robin Newton.

Ms Pelosi and her delegation will attend an event at the Long Gallery in Stormont entitled The Post Good Friday/Belfast Agreement Generation: the future potential of Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, the delegation visited the Irish border and walked across a “peace bridge” over the River Foyle in Derry.

Ms Pelosi said her border visit was made out of respect for the courage of those who participated in the Good Friday accord.

Her delegation finished off the day by attending an event at the Belfast Metropolitan College in Titanic Quarter, a short distance from where the ill-fated liner departed the city.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill were among the guests who attended.

Earlier in the week, the delegation visited Dublin, where Ms Pelosi addressed the Dail.

READ MORE

'A senseless loss of life': Journalist Lyra McKee, 29, shot dead during riots in Derry

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lyra McKee: Woman killed in Derry was a 'rising star of investigative journalism'

'A senseless loss of life': Journalist Lyra McKee, 29, shot dead during riots in Derry

Congressman Richard Neal receives honorary degree from Ulster University

Police renew appeal for witnesses in Cookstown crush tragedy

KEYWORDS

Nancy PelosiNorthern Irelandpolitics

More in this Section

Minister rules out suspending NAMA work pending report into sale of NI loans

Study looking at gender diversity in surgery “an important message for the HSE"

Government deferred Local Property Tax review for political reasons, says FF

Garda worry over rising speeding and drink driving


Lifestyle

Why our fashion editor relocated to Cork - and declared it the real fashion capital

Home delivery: The alternative to a hospital birth

Dig deep: Mind and body benefits of working in your garden

Life changing: Four women take a new direction in their 50s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »