NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

NAMA reveals how many homes they have built since 2014

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 01:22 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Around 9,700 homes have been built by NAMA between 2014 and the end of last year.

Out of these, they said that they have delivered 2,475 social housing units in the same period.

In its year-end update, the agency said an additional 9,400 units are either under construction, have had funding approved or have been granted planning permission.

READ MORE: New rules start today to make it easier for mortgage customers to make savings

It said major progress has been made in the Docklands in Dublin with plans in place to develop 15 sites.

Up to €3.3bn in cash was generated by the agency last year with profit for the first six months rising year-on-year by 44%.


KEYWORDS

Namahousing

Related Articles

Mick Wallace calls on Finance Minister to investigate 'illegal' €26 million Nama deal

PAC calls for Dáil debate on future use of NAMA funds

Nama paid €2.3m to 23 developers

23 developers claim €100k salaries despite being in Nama over debt

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Healthy home, healthy mind? 5 home life resolutions for a calmer 2019

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

'Social enterprise is our thing': Visiting the Cork Deaf Enterprise showroom and workshop

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »