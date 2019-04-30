NAGP fails to clarify progress made following review

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) has failed to clarify what progress has been made in relation to new governance structures recommended by an independent review.

The organisation, whose national council resigned en masse at the weekend, was given a series of recommendations to improve governance last November, following an organisation review by Ampersand, prompted by concerns raised at last year’s AGM.

The review says there are some areas “requiring critical examination” prior to amending “ways of doing business”.

Among its recommendations are that:

The board of the organisation have nine members (optimum number) including president and vice president. There are currently just three people on the board of directors. The CEO and three-member board have full fiduciary responsibility and power. The national council and president have an advisory role only;

The AGM elect the directors to serve for a 12-month period (maximum three terms without a break). Candidates for election to the board to have served for at least three years on the organisation’s general council;

The general council be drawn from delegates elected from each county, 26 to 29 members in total, and that they should receive board agenda and minutes as part of their communication with the organisation at national level.

The review says there are four “pillar” structures needed to support the smooth running of the organisation: finance subcommittee, rules and procedures subcommittee, conference standing orders committee, and a trustee function.

It says the first task of the rules and procedures group would be “to critically review the procedures and conduct of all NAGP meetings at every level” and that this review task “will be extremely important and far-reaching”.

The Ampersand report recommends “a business and efficiency review... to look at, but not be confined to, Kilkenny head office requirements and shortcomings, financial accounting, and reporting practices”.

Ampersand estimated it would take three years to implement the recommendations. It said a new board and pillar committees should be put in place as soon as possible.

READ MORE Calls for top Garda to attend feud meeting in Drogheda

The Irish Examiner understands little progress has been made in implementing the recommendations.

In a message to members at the weekend, the national council said “serious issues of internal governance” have arisen subsequent to the Ampersand report which have not been resolved.

The NAGP failed to respond to Irish Examiner queries yesterday in relation to progress made. Its public statements have focused on financial difficulties, attributed to members holding off on renewing membership subscriptions until they see what is in the new deal for GPs agreed between the Irish Medical Organisation and the Government.

The NAGP said its directors will strive to ensure that a new “rescue package” will be in place in the next two weeks “to facilitate the continuation of the organisation” and implement the Ampersand recommendations.