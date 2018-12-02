Mystery bidder pays €3k for week in Daniel and Majella O'Donnell's Spanish villa

A mystery bidder paid €3,000 for a week in Daniel and Majella O'Donnell's luxury Spanish villa at a charity auction.

Daniel and Majella kindly donated the prize of a week in their villa in Tenerife in aid of breast cancer.

The luxury villa, which has its own pool, sleeps up to eight people.

TV3 host Noel Cunningham hosted the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball which was held in the Silver Tassie, Letterkenny.

Thousands of euro was raised at the annual event which was attended by more than 350 people including Majella were at the ball.

All the money raised at the ball goes directly to cancer research.

Majella has been a keen supporter of the ball after her own battle with breast cancer.