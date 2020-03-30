MyCorkGP.ie introduces temperature screening for all staff

One of the biggest GP practices in Munster has this morning introduced temperature screening for all its staff.

From first thing this morning, all of the 50 staff who work for MyCorkGP.ie who were at work were checked before they started to see if they have a temperature.

It is the latest measure they have introduced since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

These have included physical distancing, disinfecting work surfaces and regular hand washing.

Partner Dr Nick Flynn said: “Anyone with a temperature of over 37.5 will be sent home for a consultation from now on.

“There is now a temperature check on arrival

“If it is over a certain point, you won’t get to come in and you’ll be sent home and appropriate measures will then apply.

“This will apply to staff and patients, although obviously, patients can return but we will just have to take precautions.

“Staff will not be allowed back in until they are screened.”

He added: “I think it is up to every institution to protect their patients and their staff.

“Ok, temperature screening is a method of doing that.

“It won’t catch everybody and it has a bit of controversy around it but it is better than nothing and we have to do things that will stop staff from being infected.”

Just days ago new World Health Organisation guidelines on “Preventing transmission of COVID-19 between employees” were issued.

They state employers should “check the body temperature of employees daily so that employees with fever don’t come to work”.

According to the HSE’s website, your body’s normal temperature is between 36 and 36.8 degrees Celsius.

But they say: “A high temperature or fever, for most people, is when your body temperature is 38 degrees Celsius or higher.

“This can be a sign that you are unwell.

“It usually means you have an infection such as a cold.

“But it can also be due to more serious infections, such as coronavirus.”

However, it also points out that even if you don’t have a high temperature, you may still be seriously ill.

Earlier this month when RTE presenter Claire Byrne spoke about contracting the virus, she said she had “no temperature at any stage” before she tested positive.

For more information on the virus, check the following HSE website Coronavirus symptoms, causes and treatment page.