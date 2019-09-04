'My legal advice is incredibly strong' - Minister intends to continue Govt plan for Public Services Card

Update: Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said that based on their own legal advice, her department does not accept the findings of the Data Protection Commissioner in relation to the Public Services Card.

Last month, the State's data watchdog found that the use of the card for many Government services had no basis in law.

Ms Doherty told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that there is strong legal backing for her department’s stance, but she said her department had the highest of respect for the office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

It may be the first time a regulator has been challenged by a Government body, but it would not be the last, she added.

The department is seeking a meeting with the commission to discuss the findings at the earliest opportunity.

Ms Doherty said: "The Government will continue acting on the basis of legislation passed in 2005, on the basis that they have a clear legal underpinning to what they are doing."

"To be respectful, where we have a difference is in the interpretation of the Social Welfare Consolidation Act 2005.

"My legal advice is incredibly strong that we have a clear and unambiguous legal basis to do exactly what we intended to do from 2005, and what successive governments have done since."

Ms Doherty said she will not publish the legal advice yet, but she intends publishing the commission's report, as well as the Government's response.

Earlier: Minister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issue

The Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said he believes there is a strong case for gaining clarification over the data watchdog's findings on the Public Services Card.

It comes after a two-year investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner found that it was unlawful to force individuals to obtain the card to access State services.

The Government was told it must now delete data on 3.2 million citizens who have been issued the card.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties criticised the decision to appeal the DPC's findings.

LISTEN: @liamherrick, Executive Director of @ICCLtweet, explains to Ivan why he's concerned that the govt could challenge the @DPCIreland ruling on the #PublicServicesCard earlier this year. He says it's a confrontation on the independence of the officehttps://t.co/ex8ujXtQSf September 3, 2019

The report was discussed at Cabinet last night where Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and Minister Donohoe briefed colleagues.

Mr Donohoe said: "I have reviewed a number of different pieces of legal advice that have been made available to me now through the office of the Attorney General.

"We do all this in the context of the greatest respect for the office of the Data Protection Commissioner, but we believe there is a strong case for gaining clarification regarding the views that the Commissioner has issued."