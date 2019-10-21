News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

My child 'is a stranger to me in the eyes of the law': Same-sex couples protest to allow both parents names on birth certs

My child 'is a stranger to me in the eyes of the law': Same-sex couples protest to allow both parents names on birth certs
Ranae Von Meding with her daughter Arya Von Meding. Pictures: Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 02:07 PM

Same-sex couples are protesting outside the Department of Health over what they describe as inequality for children.

Campaigners are meeting with the Health Minister today to call for a change in the law to allow both parents names on birth certificates. At the moment, most same-sex parents cannot both appear on the birth certificate of their own child.

A campaign group called Equality For Children are asking for the laws to be changed to allow for this, claiming their children do not have the same rights as others. In a statement, the group said: "LGBTQ+ do not parents have the same rights as heterosexual parents. Only one person in an LGBTQ+ family can be a legal parent - leaving an unknown outcome for families in the event of bereavement, illness and more.

"Almost five years on from marriage equality, all other LGBTQ+ family equality has stalled. The reality is that LGBTQ+ families, married and unmarried exist, but remain unprotected in the Irish state in spite of the marriage referendum."

Campaign Director Ranae Von Meding says the current laws are not good enough.

"The government are telling people how and where they can conceive and birth their children," said Ms Von Meding.

Protesters Bell the dog with Willa O'Hagan 18 months from Rathcoole
Protesters Bell the dog with Willa O'Hagan 18 months from Rathcoole

"And if a child is born outside of the State as well they are not entitled to the same protections as if they were born in the State."

In the case of a male same-sex couple, both names cannot appear on the birth cert in any circumstance.

Stay-at-home father Gearoid Kenny-Moore and his husband used a surrogate. However, since his name cannot appear on the birth cert, it means he cannot give consent for his own son.

"Big things like a medical operation, his enrolment at school, vaccinations, I have absolutely no right," said Mr Kenny-Moore.

"I care for him 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He is an amazing child, but he is a stranger to me in the eyes of the law."

Only one of the four same-sex couples meeting with the Health Minister is legally allowed to have both names on their child's birth cert.

READ MORE

Boy who injured lip after the front wheel of his bike allegedly hit foot deep pot hole settles action for €65,000

More on this topic

Lindsay Woods: If my children feel I’m doing it wrong then I must be doing it rightLindsay Woods: If my children feel I’m doing it wrong then I must be doing it right

Learning Points: A viable plan to support homeless families is neededLearning Points: A viable plan to support homeless families is needed

Mum's the Word: Top tips for keeping nasty bugs and illnesses at bayMum's the Word: Top tips for keeping nasty bugs and illnesses at bay

Praise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - studyPraise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - study


TOPIC: Parenting

More in this Section

Fifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - studyFifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - study

Second Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s nameSecond Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s name

Founder of air ambulance charity declared bankruptFounder of air ambulance charity declared bankrupt

Two divers rescued off south Dublin coastTwo divers rescued off south Dublin coast


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »