Musician Matt Molloy inducted into Ireland’s Hands of Fame

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 11:52 AM

Well-known Chieftain and musician Matt Molloy is the latest star to be inducted into Ireland’s Hands of Fame.

The talented flautist, who was named as one of the recipients of the Cong Hands Of Fame Award, had his hand prints moulded which will be unveiled as a bronze cast in September.

The Chofa accolade recognises artists who have made a unique contribution to Irish life.

Matt had an impression of his hands taken on a special mould which will be cast in bronze by sculptor Mark Rode from Killasher.

Mr Rode, who is responsible for the design of the John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara statue in Cong, said he is “honoured” to work with talented musicians and artists.

Molloy will join fellow musician and The Dubliners’ John Sheahan in Cong in September for the unveiling of their hands and will be special guests of the Cong food festival committee.

Chairman of the Cong food festival committee Jonathan Keane said: “It is a great boost to the food festival to have the both these musicians attend and I look forward to welcoming them on arrival with a special plated dish of Connemara Hill lamb.”

Ray McHugh and Paddy Rock, organisers of Cong Festival, started the Hands of Fame four years ago.

They have been tasked with sourcing recipients for the wall and now have their sights firmly set for 2020.

- Press Association

