Musician died from head injuries following an assault, inquest hears

A young keyboard player from Waterford band Chimpanbee died from head injuries following an assault, his inquest has heard.

Cork Coroner's Court heard that Damien O’Brien (28) from Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny incurred serious head injuries after he was assaulted at the junction of John Street and the Manor in Waterford on July 7, 2018.

He died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on July 13 having been transferred on site from University Hospital Waterford.

Coroner Philip Comyn was told that Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan conducted a post-mortem examination on the late musician at CUH.

The cause of death was recorded as brain stem haemorrhage due to cerebral oedema and traumatic brain injury due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Insp Conor Dillon told the inquest that a man was currently before the courts in relation to the death.

Inspector Dillon applied for an adjournment to allow the criminal proceedings to conclude. The inquest was adjourned for mention until September 26.

Last month, Craig McGrath (25) from Rathfaddan Park in Waterford city pleaded guilty at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court to the manslaughter of Mr O’Brien in Waterford on July 7, 2018. He will be sentenced on May 24.

Following the death, Mr O’Brien’s bandmates posted a tribute on Facebook where they spoke of their love for their “brother, friend and prodigal son behind the keys.

“Thank you for the music, brother. Rest in peace now. "