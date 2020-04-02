Music video released as part of drive to raise €1m for frontline healthcare supports

A music video with frontline workers has just been released to raise €1 million to buy Protective Personal Equipment for nursing homes and GP surgeries.

The Fund also intends to provide long term psychological, educational and practical support for frontline healthcare workers, their children, and families who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19.

The ‘Ordinary Superhero’ music video was the idea of businessman Doug Leddin and Andy Kavanagh of Keywest.

The video features medical professionals who are playing major roles in the fight against Covid-19.

Since producing the video they have teamed up with Heroes-Aid to help raise critical funds.

Dr Maitiu Ó Tuathail; nurse, Emma Coughlan; and paramedic, Steven Mangan; and his daughter, Saoirse, all star in the video which features a song specially written for days like these by Keywest, to encourage others to raise funds for our healthcare heroes and to play their part by staying indoors.

Heroes-Aid is the product of Mary Leahy, public health nurse and national coordinator for Nurse/Midwife Safety; health, and welfare reps, Amanda Wilkinson (RCSI) and Damien Nee, member of Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group, all coming together and assisted by Doug Leddin.

Speaking about Heroes-Aid, Damien Nee said: "Our advisory group stretches far and wide to include some of the most incredibly talented professionals and driven people around Ireland. We can ensure all monies raised are invested in what’s needed and deliver essential equipment to our front line staff.”

Speaking about the release of the video and the launch of Heroes-Aid, Doug Leddin said: "We want to show our brave frontline workers how appreciated they really are.

"Our heroes include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics and the people who deliver vital supplies, the catering teams, maintenance and cleaning staff as well as the administration staff, who are all working tirelessly.

"They risk their lives every day so that many more can live their lives. Let’s give them all the support we can."

"We need to play our part so that our heroes can play theirs.”