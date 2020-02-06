Murphy signs electoral order; Tipperary to go to polls on Saturday

Tipperary voters will be going to the polls on Saturday with the rest of the country.

Last night, Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy signed an electoral order allowing it to proceed as planned.

The sudden death of Independent candidate Marese Skehan had initially led to it being postponed.

However, a 30 day rule regarding the holding of an election means a fresh vote would have been impossible, according to the department.

Returning Officer for the constituency, James Seymour, says it means Ms Skehan will still be on the ballot paper.

"We will be getting further directions, I understand, from the department. From the franchise section," Mr Seymour said.

He added: "My understanding from this point and time is that we will count the votes of all the candidates that are on the ballot paper in the normal order."

Meanwhile, it is the second last day of the general election campaign with some parties making their final pitches to voters.

It has been a dramatic campaign which has seen Sinn Féin rise high in the opinion polls as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil struggle to set themselves out as parties of change.

Labour and the Green Party will hold end of campaign press conferences later.

Micheál Martin will be campaigning in Cork as he tries to shore up Fianna Fáil's support in Munster.

While Leo Varadkar campaigns in Carlow where Fine Gael is in a fight to keep its two seats in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency

Mary Lou McDonald will continue to push Sinn Féin's message after a bruising two days.

With the finish line in sight candidates across the country will be trying to get those last few number 1 votes that could make all the difference