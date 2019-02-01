Murphy says speculation of his being axed from Cabinet is ‘pub talk’

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has described as “pub talk” speculation that he was about to be dropped from Cabinet due to his inability to overcome the housing crisis.

Over Christmas, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made clear his intention to reshuffle his Cabinet come this summer and Mr Murphy has been widely linked with a move out of the Department of Housing.

But the minister insists such talk is without any foundation and not based on fact:

My only concern in this job is to make sure we are doing everything we can to fix the housing crisis.

"I saw a number of reports over Christmas which I can only put down to pub talk, and people looking to write stories to fill columns that are not based on facts whatsoever,” he said.

Mr Murphy was at one stage extremely close to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, having managed his leadership campaign, but several sources within Fine Gael reveal that relations have chilled in recent months.

Mr Murphy’s perceived failure in the department came to the fore when the Irish Examiner reported about growing unease within the party about him and his “posh boy” image.

Then it was reported that the relations between Mr Murphy and his leader had soured significantly.

It was revealed that Mr Varadkar has become increasingly concerned that Mr Murphy’s poor performance is reflecting directly on him.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the possibility of a ministerial shake-up at a round-table interview with journalists.

He said: “I’ve always said that would be the logical time to reshuffle the Cabinet... after the local and European elections. That was done on the last occasion by Enda Kenny as Taoiseach. I’d be minded to do the same.

There’ll be a chance to reshuffle the team then, perhaps in June or July. That would give them a chance over the summer to read into new briefs if they get them. But we need to get there first.”

There is also mounting talk that Health Minister Simon Harris will be moved on from his current portfolio, having served there since June 2016.

Despite the success of the abortion referendum last year, Mr Harris finds himself under severe pressure on foot of the fresh cervical check scandal and the controversy over the cost escalation at the National Children’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mr Murphy has appointed Irish Independent environment editor, Paul Melia, as his new policy adviser.

Mr Melia, a respected commentator on Irish Water and transport issues, replaces Jennifer Carroll MacNeil, who has taken up a role in the private sector.

Mr Melia follows a number of journalists who have taken up roles in this Government.