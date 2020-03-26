News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Murphy defends rent freeze and eviction ban as 'things we couldn’t do in normal times'

Murphy defends rent freeze and eviction ban as 'things we couldn’t do in normal times'
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 09:05 AM

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has defended emergency measures such as a rent freeze and ban on evictions.

"These are emergency measures because of the exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“These are things we couldn’t do in normal times,” he explained when asked about constitutional restrictions on such measures.

“The most important thing now is to keep people safe in their homes today.”

Mr Murphy also said that 30 tonnes of personal protection equipment (PPE) will arrive in the country on Sunday.

There will also be new supply lines within the country as manufacturers adapt to produce such equipment.

READ MORE

ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer amid jobs shakeout

On the formation talks underway between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, Mr Murphy has said that any new government needs a working majority and not a confidence and supply agreement.

“If we’re going to put together a government it needs a working majority. It can’t be a confidence and supply agreement. It will need to make decisions quickly, that’s why a majority is important,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We are all making decisions now that we wouldn’t have made one and a half months ago.”

Mr Murphy said it was incumbent on all parties to come together to have a stable government to take the necessary measures at this time of crisis.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are taking these talks seriously because we need a government to pass emergency legislation.”

READ MORE

Covid-19 specific hospitals considered as ECDC says health system may not cope

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Hydration vital for coronavirus sufferers, says dietitianHydration vital for coronavirus sufferers, says dietitian

RFU to ask Eddie Jones to take a pay cut as pandemic hits financesRFU to ask Eddie Jones to take a pay cut as pandemic hits finances

ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer amid jobs shakeout ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer amid jobs shakeout

World leaders set for virtual meeting to coordinate virus responseWorld leaders set for virtual meeting to coordinate virus response


TOPIC: Coronavirus