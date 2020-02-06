Murnane action against IGB adjourned to allow for agreement to be implemented

High Court proceedings brought by the Chief Financial Officer of the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) against his employer have been adjourned following settlement talks.

The action has been taken by Michael Murnane, who has been the IGB Chief Financial Officer since 2011. He is challenging an internal disciplinary process instigated against him arising out of two allegations of misconduct.

Mr Murnane "absolutely rejects" the allegations of wrongdoing against him. He also claims that the IGB internal investigation is flawed and he had sought an injunction preventing the IGB from continuing with that process.

The injunction application, which the IGB opposes, commenced earlier this week before Mr Justice Tony O'Connor.

When the matter returned before the judge today, the court was told the parties were in talks aimed at the resolving the dispute.

This afternoon Lorna Lynch Bl for the IGB said the parties had reached an agreement, but that the case needed to be adjourned for a period to allow for the terms of that agreement to be implemented.

No terms of the agreement were given in open court.

The Judge agreed to adjourn the matter to a date in March.