Murdered Co Armagh man Paul Quinn was not a criminal – Michelle O’Neill

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 04:43 PM

Murdered Co Armagh man Paul Quinn was not a criminal, Sinn Féin’s deputy first minister in the Stormont Assembly, Michelle O’Neill, said.

Mr Quinn, 21, from County Armagh, was beaten to death in a barn in County Monaghan.

Mrs O’Neill said: “Paul Quinn was not a criminal. Paul Quinn was murdered by criminals.”

On Wednesday, Sinn Féin minister Conor Murphy said he regretted comments he made following Mr Quinn’s murder, when he claimed he was involved in smuggling and criminality.

DUP First Minister Arlene Foster said it was the right thing to do.

“Whenever possible, if mistakes are made we should reflect and make apologies for those mistakes, and make sure that those are sincere apologies.”

They appeared before their scrutiny committee at Stormont.

