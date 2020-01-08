News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Murder victim Frankie Dunne to be laid to rest in Cork today

By Roisin Burke
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 07:52 AM

Murdered homeless man Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne will be laid to rest today.

The funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s on the Hill church in Knocknaheeny before Mr Dunne is buried at St Michael’s Cemetery in Blackrock.

The 64-year-old’s partially dismembered body was found in the garden of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd at the end of last month.

The funeral of the homeless man takes place as his killer is still at large, with the Garda investigation homing in on the movements of an Eastern European chef who was living in Cork and left the country via the North to Scotland on Monday, December 30.

Gardaí have said the individual is wanted only as a ‘person of interest’ and it is understood they have contacted Interpol in efforts to track the man down.

It is thought the chef has returned to Eastern Europe.

According to CCTV footage obtained by An Garda Síochána, Mr Dunne was last seen at around 7pm on Friday, December 27.

“Frankie was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and nephew, and friend to many in Cork,” his family said in the days following his death.

He had been homeless prior to his death and his family has been fundraising for homeless services in his honour.

“As Frankie’s family, we hope no-one else ever has to suffer the horrendous nightmare of what Frankie endured in the final hours of his life. No-one should be left so vulnerable on our streets.”

An appeal for information is still ongoing. Contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021-4943330.

