Murder trial prosecutor accuses Patricia O’Connor's daughter and granddaughter of lying to pretend she was still alive

The prosecuting barrister in the Patricia O’Connor murder trial says she believes Ms O’Connor's daughter and granddaughter told lies to support a ruse that she was still alive.

Louise and Stephanie O’Connor are accused of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of the man accused of her murder at her home in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Kieran Greene is accused of murdering his partner’s mother Patricia O’Connor in the bathroom of the home they shared in May 2017.

In her closing speech yesterday, prosecuting barrister Roisin Lacey focused on the case against him, but she turned her attention today to the cases being made against his partner Louise O’Connor, her daughter Stephanie and Stephanie’s father Keith Johnston – all of whom are accused of impeding Mr Greene’s apprehension or prosecution.

She claimed a figure seen emerging from the house at 9.34pm with a suitcase is Stephanie pretending to be her grandmother to make it look like she was still alive.

She said her mother Louise emerged in the CCTV footage a minute later to bolster the ruse.

Ms Lacey accused them all of telling lies. In relation to Mr Johnston, she said it was the prosecution’s case that he bought various tools like hacksaws, blades and axes knowing that they were to be used to dismember Ms O’Connor, and that his failure to mention these purchases to Gardaí inferred guilt.

Kieran Greene of Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Patricia O'Connor at the same address on May 29, 2017.

The deceased's daughter Louise O'Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O'Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O'Connor's ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Patricia O'Connor on May 29, 2017.

Louise O'Connor has pleaded not guilty to agreeing to or acquiescing in her daughter Stephanie O'Connor disguising herself as Patricia O'Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29, 2017, in order to conceal the fact that Patricia O'Connor was dead.

Mr Johnston has pleaded not guilty to assisting Mr Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie's, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 9, 2017, which were to be used in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O'Connor.

Mr Johnston also denies engaging in the refurbishment of a bathroom at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 between May 31, 2017, and June 9, 2017, in order to destroy or conceal any evidence relating to the murder of Mrs O'Connor.

Stephanie O'Connor has pleaded not guilty to disguising herself as Mrs O'Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at a point in time after her murder on May 29, 2017, in order to conceal the fact that she was already dead.