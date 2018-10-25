Home»Breaking News»ireland

Murder trial hears man used chainsaw to cut up body parts

The trial of a man accused of murdering his friend has heard he used a chainsaw to cut up his body parts after he shot him in the back of the head.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park, Finglas in Dublin claims he panicked and shot Kenneth O’Brien during a fight at his home in January 2016.

The late Kenneth O'Brien

He told Gardaí Mr. O’Brien wanted him to kill his girlfriend, and that he just lost it when he called over to discuss how he should go about.

He insists he didn't mean to kill him and only picked up the gun because he saw his friend reaching for it as they wrestled on the ground.

He told Gardaí he decided to dismember the body in his back garden due to an "overwhelming sense of trying to survive".

