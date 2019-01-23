Murder trial begins of farmer whose 'love rival' was found in slurry pit

A farmer has gone on trial accused of murdering his 'love rival' whose remains were found in a slurry pit in April 2013.

Patrick Quirke of Breanshamore in Co. Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old DJ Bobby Ryan.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Bowman told the jurors they would not be presented with a smoking gun or blood-soaked clothing. He said the evidence, in this case, was entirely circumstantial.

Patrick Quirke. Pic: Collins

The jury heard Patrick Quirke took over his best friend’s farm after he passed away in 2007 and began seeing his widow, a woman called Mary Lowry.

Mr Quirke was married with children and they kept their relationship a secret until Mrs Lowry brought it to an end towards the end of 2010.

Not long afterwards, she started seeing Bobby Ryan, a local DJ who went by the name ‘Mr Moonlight’.

Mr Bowman said Mr Ryan went missing on the morning of June 3, 2011, after leaving Mrs Lowry’s home.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Quirke murdered him and dumped his naked body in a slurry pit on Mrs Lowry’s land.

Mr Bowman suggested Mr Quirke’s discovery of the body almost two years later was “staged” as his lease on the land was coming to a close.

The jury is due to visit the farm on Friday.