Murder threat accused appears in Cork court for 'new matter'

The man facing an aggravated burglary charge arising out of allegedly threatening to kill a mother and her three children while holding them prisoner for two hours in their home on Saturday was back in court today.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jamie McKenzie of 57 Dun Eoin, Carrigaline, County Cork, appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison.

The aggravated burglary charge states that on March 28 at Cedarwood Grove, Carrigaline, having entered as a trespasser he did commit an arrestable offence of criminal damage.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, told Judge Olann Kelleher, “It is a new matter.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis agreed and said: “There are no directions (from the Director of Public Prosecutions) as yet.”

Sgt Davis said he was applying for a two-week adjournment for the purpose of obtaining directions in the case. Mr Buttimer said there would be consent from the defence for a remand in custody for a longer period.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back for three weeks to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

Detective Garda Margaret Ryan testified at a special court at the weekend that gardaí were opposed to bail because of the seriousness of the charge which carries a maximum penalty on indictment of 14 years on conviction and because gardaí feared he would commit further offences if granted bail.

Detective Garda Ryan said it was alleged that the woman woke up in the early hours of the morning to find McKenzie standing over her holding a kitchen knife and threatening to kill her and her three young children.

The state would also alleged Mr McKenzie threatened to kill the woman’s ex-partner and that the incident went on for two hours with the intruder only leaving after trashing downstairs with a hoover handle.

“I believe this lady’s life and the lives of her children are in danger if this man is granted bail,” Det. Garda Ryan.

The defendant testified at the weekend hearing saying: “There will be no problem with me if I get bail.”

It is anticipated that McKenzie’s next court appearance on April 22 will again be by way of video link from prison.