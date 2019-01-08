Murder probe underway as Gardaí question man suspected of decapitating woman in Co Louth

Detectives believe they have apprehended the man suspected of decapitating a woman at her home in Co Louth.

Gardaí recovered the murder weapon, believed to be an axe, at the house in Ardee and will liaise with the DPP today in relation to bringing charges against the 32-year-old suspect.

The 57-year-old victim, Elzbieta Piotrowska, was a mother of two and was attacked after her husband left for work yesterday morning.

The couple were originally from Poland and there are two adult children, one of whom is currently in Poland.

Gardaí pictured at the scene in Ardee, Co Louth where a womans body has been found. Picture Ciara Wilkinson

The gruesome discovery was made shortly before 11.30am when a friend, accompanied by her son, called to the house in the quiet Clonmore estate for a pre-arranged trip.

Gardaí believe the murder happened only a short time beforehand.

They sealed off the house and carried out local searches for a suspect, who they found, and arrested, in a house in Bridge Street in Ardee town at around 1pm.

Two other locations have also been identified, including an area in Drumconrath village, some 9km away in Co Meath, where the suspect is thought to have gone after the murder to dispose of items.

A house in Cherrybrook estate in Ardee has also been identified. The suspect is believed to have travelled here after going to Drumconrath, before heading to the house in Bridge Street.

The body remained at the scene last night as gardaí were awaiting the arrival of a state pathologist.

It was thought the post mortem may not take place until this morning.

Sources said officers will liaise with the DPP throughout today regarding bringing charges.

The death brings to two the number of murders so far this year – both of them women. It follows the murder of 28-year-old Jasmine McMonagle in Donegal on 4 January. The mother of two young girls, buried last Monday, was found dead, also at her home, in Killygordon.

Gardai at the house on the Clonmore Estate, Ardee, Co. Louth, where the body of a woman was found this morning. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

At a press conference Superintendent Des McTiernan, who is leading the investigation, said that when gardaí arrived at the house they discovered a female who was very seriously injured.

He described the death as “tragic” but declined to comment on the injuries.

He said they were following a definite line of inquiry and were not looking to interview any other suspect.

“We have the person that we believe was involved in the incident, and he’s arrested and detained,” said Supt McTiernan.

He added: “I’m appealing to people to bear with us. We have someone in custody, we are not looking for anyone else.

“We’re quite anxious to get on with the investigation and bring it to a conclusion, bearing in mind the tragic circumstances.”

He said people had already come forward with information and appealed to others who saw anything suspicious at the four areas of interest to do so.

Separately a post mortem examination yesterday on remains discovered in an overgrown ditch at Ballyandrew, Co Wexford has established that the body is that of a female in her 50s and had been there for approximately 12 months.

A garda statement last night said there was “nothing at this stage to indicate any suspicious circumstances” but that “further toxicology tests results are awaited”.

The post mortem was carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Investigations, including DNA tests are ongoing to confirm the identity of the body which was discovered by two people out walking their dog.

A backpack was found near the scene and its contents are being examined in a bid to help identify the woman.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who can assist is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.