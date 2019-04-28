NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Murder probe launched after man stabbed in Co Antrim dies

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 04:03 PM

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man who was injured in a stabbing in Co Antrim, the PSNI said.

The man, aged 21, sustained stab wounds during an incident at a house in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 2.50am along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but he died on Sunday morning as a result of his injuries.

Four men, aged 19, 24, 25 and 29, remain in custody in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2.50am yesterday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101.”

- Press Association

