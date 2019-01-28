NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Murder probe after ‘horrific’ attack in Belfast

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 09:11 AM

A man has died following a “horrific” attack in east Belfast.

The 45-year-old was seriously assaulted in Cluan Place on Sunday night, police said.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Serious Crime Branch launched a murder investigation.

Horrible to think this should happen anywhere and no reason could ever justify what has happened in east Belfast

DUP Belfast city councillor George Dorrian tweeted: “Horrific attack at Cluan Place.”

He added: “Horrible to think this should happen anywhere and no reason could ever justify what has happened in east Belfast.”

He said he was well-known and popular.

Mr Dorrian told the BBC: “It has been barbaric and the level of violence, the level that was used, was a disgrace.”

READ MORE: 'Their loss will be felt right across the community': Four young men die in Donegal crash

He added: “The focus at the minute has just been the level of violence, the level of what has occurred here, people just could not believe the sort of violence that was used upon this man.”

Detectives appealed for anyone with information who was in the area of Cluan Place, Albertbridge Road or Templemore Avenue between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday night to make contact.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BelfastNorthern Ireland

More in this Section

Fresh calls to remove Cork's Patrick St car ban

Dublin councillor calls on candidates 'to think again' before using 'disgusting' election posters

Master of the High Court wrong to describe Abhaile service as 'a sick joke'

Man (80s) dies after car collides with pole in Kilkenny


Lifestyle

Joining a triathlon club isn’t as intimidating

Take flight to the ‘Jurassic’ without the hype

Pretty flamingoes and Ibiza hounds all in a day’s stroll

Islands of Ireland: Vanishing on Inishbofin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »