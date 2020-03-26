News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Murder investigation underway after body of women, 70s, found in Kilkenny

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 07:09 PM

A murder investigation is underway in Kilkenny after the remains of an elderly woman were discovered in her home on Wednesday evening.

The deceased woman, who was in her 70s, was well-liked locally and neighbours were shocked at her violent death.

Gardaí went to Maudlin St in the city at approximately 6pm on Wednesday evening and made the grim discovery.

Technical and forensic examinations have taken place and the Garda Sub Aqua Unit have carried out searches on the River Nore searching for evidence.

A man, in his 20s, remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection with the murder.

Neighbours in the quiet residential area of the city are trying to come to terms with the death of the woman who was well-liked and respected locally.

"We are all in total shock. We are a close-knit community and we are in a state of disbelief over what happened on our doorstep," a local resident said.

"The deceased woman was a lovely person, she had a heart of gold and wouldn't hurt a fly. It is so sad and terrible what has happened."

Door to door enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.

