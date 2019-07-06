News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Murder investigation launched into death of 2-year-old in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 10:30 AM

Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl who died at Cork University Hospital yesterday morning.

A post mortem of the two-year-old was completed by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Results of the post mortem will not be released for operational reasons.

Gardaí had previously been carrying out door to door enquiries in the Elderwood Apartment complex on the Boreenmanna Road and surrounding area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Elderwood Apartment complex between 4pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday who has not already spoken to Gardaí to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

