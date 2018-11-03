Home»Breaking News»ireland

Murder investigation launched following disappearance of Louth woman in May

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 04:45 PM

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a Lithuanian woman in County Louth earlier this year have launched a murder investigation.

Giedre Raguckaite, 29, was last seen on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk at around 6pm on May 26.

Detectives have issued a fresh witness appeal into her disappearance.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slight build, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Missing person

More in this Section

Firm behind Irish Water should take over National Broadband Plan, says Fianna Fáil

Peter Casey refuses to apologise for Traveller comments and plans to run for Dáil

More support needed to help people with disability access education and employment

CervicalCheck scandal and housing crisis on Labour conference agenda


Breaking Stories

As Simone Biles smashes world records, 5 reasons you should take up gymnastics

Album review: O Emperor - Jason

Album review: Robyn - Honey

Movie Reviews: Widows; Juliet, Naked and Peterloo

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »