Murder investigation launched as body of man discovered beside car off M1

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man has been discovered in a car in north county Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Rowans Little, Walshstown in Balbriggan at around 11.20pm last night.

Gardaí say they were alerted to a car on fire just off the M1 where they discovered the man beside the car with "apparent gunshot wounds".

Gardaí are trying to confirm the age and identity of the man and have launched a murder investigation.

They are examining whether the murder is linked to ongoing crime feuds in Drogheda and Dublin.

The road where the discovery was made as been sealed off at both ends and Diversions are in place.

Gardaí say the body of the man remains at the scene and the area is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01- 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

This story was updated at 9am.