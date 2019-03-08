NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Newry

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 07:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A murder investigation has been launched by the PSNI following the discovery of three bodies in Newry yesterday.

The bodies of a 15-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were found at Glin Ree Court in Newry, Co Down, at around 11am, police said.

It is understood they died in a violent way and one line of inquiry is a double murder and suicide.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and it is believed the deceased knew each other and may have been related.

The PSNI has confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Police said the three individuals have not been formally identified and cause of death has not been established as yet.

Officers remain at the scene this morning and police tape marked the area preserved for forensic investigation in front of whitewashed flats.

In reference to the victims’ identities, SDLP Assembly member Justin McNulty said yesterday: “There is an international dimension.”

He said he believed nobody else was in danger from an assailant, adding: “It was all contained within the apartment.”

