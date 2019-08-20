News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Co Down village

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Co Down village
The scene in the village of Waringstown, Co Down, where a man has been shot dead at a petrol station. Picture: PA Wire
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 08:50 AM

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found shot dead at a petrol station in Co Down.

The incident took place in Main Street in the village of Waringstown on Monday night.

The man’s body was found in his car parked at the rear of the filling station just before 9pm.

It is understood the incident is not initially being linked to dissident republican activity.

This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought on to their streets

The area remained sealed off on Tuesday morning, with police in attendance.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The man was found in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village.

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigation to please get in touch by calling 101.

“Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

DUP Assembly Member Carla Lockhart urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“It is shocking at any time for someone to be shot in the constituency but more so in somewhere like Waringstown,” she said.

“It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population and I would condemn this in the strongest terms.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family caught up in this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police.”

The SDLP’s Upper Bann Assembly Member Dolores Kelly said: “The local community is in shock this evening after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown.

“This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought on to their streets.”

- Press Association

This story was updated at 8.50am.

READ MORE

El Salvador rape victim suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrial

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Indian spacecraft now orbiting moon in search for waterIndian spacecraft now orbiting moon in search for water

Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is playing games with another woman – what should I do?’Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is playing games with another woman – what should I do?’

Survey shows medical costs in Ireland up 4.2%Survey shows medical costs in Ireland up 4.2%

Co DownShooting

More in this Section

Irish don’t understand HPV, says researchIrish don’t understand HPV, says research

Impasse persists at beef sector talksImpasse persists at beef sector talks

UCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked likeUCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked like

Thousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in ThurlesThousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in Thurles


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »