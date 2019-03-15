Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in east Belfast.
The man died in a house in Kyle Street early on Friday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a house in Kyle Street in east Belfast. Two men have been arrested.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 15, 2019
Two men have been arrested.
The suspects remained in custody on Friday morning for questioning.
- Press Association