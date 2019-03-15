NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 08:07 AM

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in east Belfast.

The man died in a house in Kyle Street early on Friday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Two men have been arrested.

The suspects remained in custody on Friday morning for questioning.

- Press Association

