Murder accused told gardaí that partner's lover introduced knife, court told

A man accused of stabbing his partner's lover to death after catching her cheating told gardaí that the deceased introduced the knife, a murder trial has heard.

Keith Connorton (40) said he managed to turn the knife around and stab 32-year-old Graham McKeever who died at the accused's home at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght on February 18, 2017.

Mr Connorton has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr McKeever and is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Claire McGrath, the former partner of murder accused Keith Connorton, arrives at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin where she gave evidence in his trial. Picture: Collins Courts.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC was cross-examining the accused man's partner Claire McGrath.

Mr O'Higgins told Ms McGrath that the accused told gardaí that he came home in the early hours and realised another man was in his bed.

He said he then slapped Ms McGrath before Mr McKeever entered the room, hit him and left him "dazed".

According to Mr Connorton's account Mr McKeever then introduced the knife leading to a struggle in which Mr McKeever was stabbed.

The witness accepted that this account differed from the one she gave to the jury last week.

It is also different, she said, to an account she gave to gardaí immediately following the fatal stabbing.

Having been shown a video of the accused's garda interview the witness agreed that Mr Connorton's account could be more reliable than hers.

The trial continues in front of Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of nine men and three women.