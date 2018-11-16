Home»ireland

Murder accused claims Nicola Collins suffered injuries from shower fall

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 05:51 PM
By Liam Heylin

The man accused of murdering a 38-year-old woman found dead in a flat over a shop in Cork claims that she slipped in the shower and hit her head against a star-shaped bath top and other objects.

This claim by the accused emerged during cross-examination of pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, who reported that the woman died as a result of brain trauma due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Cathal O'Sullivan, 45, who is originally from Charleville, Co Cork is on trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork and denies murdering Nicola Collins on March 27, 2016 at a flat at 6A Popham's Road, Farranree, Cork, over the Gala store.

Nicola Collins

The accused man’s senior counsel Colman Cody questioned Dr Bolster today about injuries to the deceased and referred to what Cathal O’Sullivan told gardaí during their investigation.

“He informed gardaí that earlier in the evening on March 26, 2017, that as a result of Ms Collins suffering diarrhoea… she used the shower and that during the course of that shower that Ms Collins was caused to lose her balance and fell.

She had finished washing, she put her leg on the edge of the bath, she was attempting to get out when she was caused to fall.

"She gripped the shower curtain and struck her head off the tap of the bath, a star-shaped tap and fell on certain items present in the bath,” Mr Cody said.

Quoting directly from O’Sullivan’s interview with gardaí, the accused said, “She tried to hold on to the railing which fell. I managed to get her out of the bath.” Mr Cody asked Dr Bolster if such a fall could explain the head injury and also asked if a fall could explain other injuries.

Dr Bolster replied, “We could go through every single injury. I am talking about the multiplicity of injuries, you are talking about falls from every different angle.” Mr Cody replied, “It is not unreasonable.” Dr Bolster said, “That is for the jury to decide.”

READ MORE: Chinese man living here for 18 years challenges driving-licences policy

Mr Cody said, “We are talking about someone (the deceased) who suffered from seizures. I know you are talking about the global situation, I am looking at specific injuries.”

Dr Bolster said, “Each injury is caused by blunt impact for whatever reason. One of those reasons could be falling.”

Asked about a fractured tooth and whether that could have been caused by any impact such as a fall because of the poor underlying condition of the tooth, Dr Bolster agreed but added, “This is a localised blow.”

Mr Cody SC took issue with the way the witness was gesturing as she spoke. “You are holding your fists, if you don’t mind.”

Dr Bolster found that the deceased had 125 separate bruises and lacerations to her head and body at post-mortem. She said these bruises and lacerations extended from her scalp to her ankles.

Dr Bolster told how she found Ms Collins’ body lying unclothed on the bedroom floor in the upstairs apartment rented by Mr O’Sullivan and she found bloodstained clothes including a bra, underpants, t-shirt and jeans in the bathroom where she also noticed blood stains on the sink, wall and tiles.

Mr Cody SC referred to the late Ms Collins suffering from seizures, which had been documented in medical reports in the past, and he referred to injuries described as grip injuries, stating that the accused man “had on numerous occasions to help her and lift her up”.

The trial continues on Monday.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Cork gardaí appeal for witnesses after car driven on wrong side of dual carriageway

Traders fearing car ban call on council for more support

'Absolutely amazing': Cork dancer makes TV debut in John Lewis Christmas ad

Cork City rates would hold fast under budget plan

More in this Section

Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos wins Tipperary Peace Award

Children in Cork residential care centre pepper-sprayed during call out by gardaí, report finds

PSNI find weapons haul on top of hot boiler which caught fire in Belfast

High Court orders couple to remove protective seawall breakwater that blocked public access to beach


Breaking Stories

How to make the ‘bad taste’ beauty trend work in real life

The ultimate wish list: 15 perfect presents for kids of all ages

As Hyper Japan kicks off, here are 6 utterly bizarre food trends to come out of Japan

6 wine grapes you may never have heard of that are worth getting to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »