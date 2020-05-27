Munster Tech University 'a perfect opportunity for Cork's forgotten northside'

The merger between CIT and IT Tralee to form Munster Technological University is a “perfect opportunity to rejuvenate Cork’s long-forgotten northside when it comes to development and economic stimulus”, a TD for the area has said.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said there were a number of locations, “from Glanmire to Blarney and everywhere in between”, to make Cork’s northside one of the six campuses being proposed for the new university.

A vacant factory at the IDA Kilbarry Business Park, Cork, which has also been mooted as a site.

Pic: Denis Minihane.

“There are a number of sites in reasonable proximity to the existing CIT campus in Bishopstown which could be utilised to really boost an area that needs an economic and social shot in the arm,” he said, Mr Gould cited the likes of the former St Kevin’s Hospital, the former Our Lady’s Hospital, and the IDA Park in Kilbarry, which has seen an erosion in usage in recent years, as potential locations.

Apprenticeships and trades have still not recovered since the 2008 financial crisis, which could be an opportunity for the northside of Cork City which had always excelled in the area, he said.

“The northside of the city would be a perfect centre of excellence for a campus such as one dedicated to trades and apprenticeships, where the area has historically shone with outstanding talent. It also has massive potential for student accommodation, alleviating congestion and lopsided focus on the southside of the city.

“We must be ambitious if we want this university to reach its worldclass potential,” said Mr Gould.

A member of the IT Tralee board of governors said Munster Technological University -Kerry’s first university- is an opportunity for a long-sought Third-Level campus in the historic St Finan’s building in Killarney.

St Kevin's Hospital, which was gutted by a fire two years ago, is a potential site in Cork.

Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Jim Finucane, also mayor of Tralee, said there must now be a concentrated effort to secure the “iconic St Finan’s building” overlooking Killarney as an outreach part of the new technological university. This would provide the much-needed Third-Level college for Killarney and south Kerry, he said.

The protected limestone building of St Finan’s former psychiatric hospital, on 30 acres, alongside Fitzgerald Stadium, has been vacant since 2012. “The extent of such a building of character in such a location makes it extremely attractive as a college and accommodation centre for students,” said Mr Finucane.

As well as on-site accommodation and a centre for tourism studies, the large building would act as a distance learning hub for students from other universities, he said.