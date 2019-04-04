Munster Express: Theresa May holiday home story was April Fool's joke

Update 10.20am: Speaking on RTE's Sean O'Rourke show, John O'Connor of the Munster Express said a story in the newspaper that said Theresa May had bought a holiday home in Dunmore East, was a late April Fool's joke.

He said this was valid, even though the story did not run on April Fool's Day, Monday.

Downing Street had received a number of press calls to confirm or deny the story, and had issued a flat denial.

Earlier: Downing Street denies Theresa May has bought a house in Dunmore East

Theresa May's office has denied that she has purchased a holiday home in Dunmore East.

A report in the Munster Express claimed that Mrs May had purchased a house in the popular fishing village.

It claimed that Mrs May's husband, Philip, had visited the Waterford tourist destination "on at least four occasions in the last two months".

The report states that the couple are sailing enthusiasts and are "believed to have been seeking a holiday home in a seafaring community for some time".

Estate agent Des Purcell told the paper that "a ‘fine house’ in Dunmore East had been sold by him to a person ‘with an international reputation’."

However, No 10 said that the report is untrue.

Mrs May is currently embroiled in a Brexit battle in the House of Commons.

Backbench legislation forcing her to delay Brexit rather than risk a no-deal break from Brussels cleared the Commons by a majority of just one in a knife-edge Commons vote.

It comes as the British Chancellor Philip Hammond said a referendum on any Brexit deal was a “perfectly credible” proposal.