NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Munster Express: Theresa May holiday home story was April Fool's joke

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 10:20 AM

Update 10.20am: Speaking on RTE's Sean O'Rourke show, John O'Connor of the Munster Express said a story in the newspaper that said Theresa May had bought a holiday home in Dunmore East, was a late April Fool's joke.

He said this was valid, even though the story did not run on April Fool's Day, Monday.

Downing Street had received a number of press calls to confirm or deny the story, and had issued a flat denial.

Earlier: Downing Street denies Theresa May has bought a house in Dunmore East

Theresa May's office has denied that she has purchased a holiday home in Dunmore East.

A report in the Munster Express claimed that Mrs May had purchased a house in the popular fishing village.

It claimed that Mrs May's husband, Philip, had visited the Waterford tourist destination "on at least four occasions in the last two months".

The report states that the couple are sailing enthusiasts and are "believed to have been seeking a holiday home in a seafaring community for some time".

Estate agent Des Purcell told the paper that "a ‘fine house’ in Dunmore East had been sold by him to a person ‘with an international reputation’."

However, No 10 said that the report is untrue.

Mrs May is currently embroiled in a Brexit battle in the House of Commons.

Backbench legislation forcing her to delay Brexit rather than risk a no-deal break from Brussels cleared the Commons by a majority of just one in a knife-edge Commons vote.

It comes as the British Chancellor Philip Hammond said a referendum on any Brexit deal was a “perfectly credible” proposal.

READ MORE

Teenager in America claims to be boy missing since mother’s suicide in 2011

More on this topic

Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

Ireland return to top 30 in FIFA world rankings

Yabba Dabba Don’t: ‘Flintstones House’ branded a public nuisance by town council

531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

KEYWORDS

Theresa May

More in this Section

'Great news' as Mansion House gets 3,000 more pints from Diageo next year

Facebook boss admits more can be done to protect children from social media harm

Local property tax increase to be deferred, confirms Donohoe

Efforts to repatriate Lisa Smith are set to be fast-tracked


Lifestyle

Too old for BreastCheck: Are we neglecting older women?

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Learning Points: What do you do if your child is being bullied?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »