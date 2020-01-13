Munster based Garda whistleblower leaves force after corruption allegations

The Garda whistleblower who claims there is systemic abuse of licensing laws in Munster is quitting the force.

In the latest of a number of blog posts, he claims he has not been paid by the force for the past four years.

He went on sick leave after he blew the whistle on what he claims were licensing law abuses as well as abuses of the Garda records system, Pulse, by colleagues.

The serving Munster garda claims he asked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris “to be let go”. However, he claims he has been asked to wait until after the completion of an ongoing Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) investigation.

“I’m expected to live through a financial punishment beating, to live on nothing until what I have accounted for is proved true,” he says in his latest blog posting.

In 2020 it ends. “No more. Time for it to stop. 14 days from now I’m gone. I resign from AGS [An Garda Síochána]. I’m done. I’m walking.

His claims have been investigated internally, but another investigation was launched after he published blog posts about allegations he says he has blown the whistle on in the past.

When the allegations were recently reported in the Irish Examiner, senior gardaí launched an internal probe.

Later, it emerged that the claims are so detailed that Revenue inspectors believe there may be enough information to open an investigation.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the whistleblower said some publicans were able to serve after hours without either having an exemption for opening late, or even a licence to sell alcohol. He also claims that, in a survey of pubs, restaurants, and hotels selling alcohol in an area where he was based, just over 20% of them were trading without licences.

His claims have appeared on the garda’s personal website but cannot be reprinted in full for legal reasons.

His allegations about the misuse of Pulse echo those made by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The Munster garda claims records were incorrectly inputted — he claims deliberately — to make it difficult for gardaí to find a person’s full Pulse record.

The Irish Examiner, understands the outcome of one inquiry into his claims was that some rules were not observed. However, it concluded that no senior or junior member was deemed to have acted illegally or in a manner that would merit disciplinary action.

In his first blog post at the end of last December, the whistleblower said he decided to go public because he did not want others “to feel like they are on their own”.

He also claimed that 19 gardaí had taken their own lives between 2018 and 2020.

He added: “I should have made that number of suicides an even 20 on January 12, 2018, were it not for faith having other plans for me.

“To those reading this who are suffering in silence, I know only too well the pain of being ostracised from everyone. I know first-hand the almost biblical torment of being subject to bullying and harassment.

“As a consequence, I have gazed very deep into the eyes of complete darkness. I have spent considerable time enveloped in the deepest depths of despair, having no idea of what to do next.”