Multiple sinkholes appear in rural Monaghan following collapse of local mine

Two new sinkholes have appeared next to Drumgossatt National School in Co Monaghan following yesterday's collapse of a local mine.

Local Magheracloone GAA Club pitch was struck by the original sinkhole yesterday.

The sinkholes are plain to see in drone footage filmed over Drumgossatt National School, which was evacuated yesterday and has since re-opened.





Building materials company Gyproc Ireland says geological experts have surveyed the area.

They say the zone has not increased in size and that the two new holes are part of the original collapse.

Five properties located near the sinkhole are still being assessed to determine if they are at risk.

Investigations are continuing.

- Digital Desk