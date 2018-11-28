Multimillion euro Mitchelstown project to use slurry to power 56,000 homes

Cattle slurry is to be turned into enough gas to power 56,000 homes as part of multimillion euro project in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) has confirmed it plans to harness renewable gas produced by cattle and pump it into the national grid near the north Cork town.

Mitchelstown has been picked as the location for the project because of the high number of cattle in the area and its close proximity to the country's biggest gas line.

Known as the GRAZE project, it will involve anaerobic digesters being placed at a number of farms in the area which will convert slurry, other farm waste and food waste into gas.

The project will be a major step in achieving Gas Networks Ireland’s target to provide 20% of such gas to the national grid by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

The move will play a key role in decarbonising Ireland’s energy, transport and agriculture sectors.

GNI will build a Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility on the main pipeline near Mitchelstown, through which renewable gas will enter the grid.

We are delighted to announce that a project to inject large volumes of renewable gas onto the natural gas network, has been shortlisted for up to €8.5m of funding under The Climate Action Fund - https://t.co/fiOV1eW3YF #climatechange #renewablegas #ProjectIreland2040 pic.twitter.com/Av6BFbpDMZ— Gas Networks Ireland (@GasNetIrl) November 28, 2018

The gas from the anaerobic digesters will be transported by road, in special tankers, to the CGI facility.

It is intended that the Mitchelstown facility will be the first of 17 transmission connected facilities, delivering renewable gas into the natural gas network.

GNI managing director, Denis O’Sullivan said the company is helping to deliver a cleaner energy supply through innovation in key areas such as renewable gas.

"Combining the strength of our existing network, with a commitment to innovation will deliver the most cost-effective and secure solution to our energy challenges, allowing our economy to prosper into the future. This announcement is another important step forward in our renewable gas strategy," Mr O'Sullivan said.

Ireland has the highest potential for biogas production per capita within the EU by 2030, according to the European Commission.

The first renewable gas will come onto the Irish gas network at the end of this year, from a facility in Cush, Co Kildare.

It is estimated that the development of full renewable gas network will support the creation of 6,500 jobs.