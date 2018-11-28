Home»ireland

Multimillion euro Mitchelstown project to use slurry to power 56,000 homes

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 04:35 PM
By Sean O'Riordan

Cattle slurry is to be turned into enough gas to power 56,000 homes as part of multimillion euro project in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) has confirmed it plans to harness renewable gas produced by cattle and pump it into the national grid near the north Cork town.

Mitchelstown has been picked as the location for the project because of the high number of cattle in the area and its close proximity to the country's biggest gas line.

Known as the GRAZE project, it will involve anaerobic digesters being placed at a number of farms in the area which will convert slurry, other farm waste and food waste into gas.

The project will be a major step in achieving Gas Networks Ireland’s target to provide 20% of such gas to the national grid by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

The move will play a key role in decarbonising Ireland’s energy, transport and agriculture sectors.

GNI will build a Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility on the main pipeline near Mitchelstown, through which renewable gas will enter the grid.

The gas from the anaerobic digesters will be transported by road, in special tankers, to the CGI facility.

It is intended that the Mitchelstown facility will be the first of 17 transmission connected facilities, delivering renewable gas into the natural gas network.

GNI managing director, Denis O’Sullivan said the company is helping to deliver a cleaner energy supply through innovation in key areas such as renewable gas.

READ MORE: Concerns raised as British moneylender asks Irish borrowers to pay 50% interest on loans

"Combining the strength of our existing network, with a commitment to innovation will deliver the most cost-effective and secure solution to our energy challenges, allowing our economy to prosper into the future. This announcement is another important step forward in our renewable gas strategy," Mr O'Sullivan said.

Ireland has the highest potential for biogas production per capita within the EU by 2030, according to the European Commission.

The first renewable gas will come onto the Irish gas network at the end of this year, from a facility in Cush, Co Kildare.

It is estimated that the development of full renewable gas network will support the creation of 6,500 jobs.


KEYWORDS

CorkGasEnergyRenewable energyEnvironment

Related Articles

John Buttimer to step down from Cork City Council

Glamour magazine editor, Samantha Barry, to be honoured at UCC Alumni Awards

Cork mother who paved the way for medicinal cannabis treatment to stand for election

No reversal of St Patrick's Street car ban despite calls for suspension

More in this Section

Status Orange warning takes effect as Storm Diana sweeps over Ireland

Player back from dead after grave mistake

Opposition: Broadband bid review a whitewash

Nurses campaign to opt out of abortion provision


Lifestyle

Civilisation takes a step forward

John C Reilly returns as Ralph in a wittier and more charming sequel

Quality and ethical clothing grows in popularity

Would you allow your partner access to your social media accounts and private messages?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »