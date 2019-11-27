News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7

Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7
By Sarah Slater
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Emergency services are on the scene of a multi-car collision on the N7 this morning.

The collision, close to the Poitín Still pub and restaurant at Rathcoole, occurred around 9.05am on the primary route to the south and southeast of the country.

It is understood that up to four vehicles are involved on the motorway on the north bound lanes.

Several gardaí, two fire units and three ambulances are on the scene where heavy rain is falling.

Two people have been taken to Tallaght University Hospital as a precaution.

The road has since reopened.

AA Roadwatch is warning of significant traffic tailbacks of at least five kilometres to Naas, Co Kildare.

READ MORE

Farmers continue tractor protest despite sit-down meeting with Creed

More on this topic

Man, 30s, killed after being hit by van in Co TipperaryMan, 30s, killed after being hit by van in Co Tipperary

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. DownPensioner dies following crash in Co. Down

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman is hit by truck in LouthGardaí appeal for witnesses after woman is hit by truck in Louth

Latest: Man, 29, dies after being critically injured in 'serious' M50 crashLatest: Man, 29, dies after being critically injured in 'serious' M50 crash


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Medical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girlMedical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girl

Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'

Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposalsMinister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals

‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »