Multi-million euro Cork tourism plan opposed by environmentalists

A €7m tourism project off the Cork coast is being opposed by Friends of the Irish Environment over concerns about wildlife in the area.

Fáilte Ireland plans to invest €7m into Dursey Island off the Beara peninsula in West Cork. the area is a key part of the Wild Atlantic Way. The project includes a new two-way cable car system and a visitor centre.

Friends of the Irish Environment have opposed the plans, saying that wildlife and the wild coastal landscape would be adversely affected.

Director of the organisation Tony Lowes has said that these projects can seriously affect wildlife.

"The main problem is a particular bird species, the choughs, which are in decline. They've declined on this island by 30% since the last survey in 2003 and the only reason for that, the only thing that has changed is the number of tourists."

Birdwatch Ireland has cited the 30% decline of chough numbers in their latest survey, with the Friends of the Irish Environment group saying that the most visited part of the island is also the main foraging and breeding area for the bird species.