Mullingar Town apologise to referee attacked at match

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 03:40 AM

By Joe Leogue

The club at the centre of an assault on a referee last week has started a fundraiser to help the official while he recovers from his injuries.

Mullingar Town AFC chairman Martin Moore said the club sends its “most sincere apologies” to Daniel Sweeney and his family following the “devastating and disgraceful attack” after the game between the club and Horsesleap United in Offaly on November 11.

We as a club do not condone or promote the actions that occurred after the game last week,” said a statement by Mr Moore for the club.

“That is not who we are as a club. Mullingar Town AFC have been playing football for 130 years, in various leagues and cups and we pride ourselves on our core values of respect, good sportsmanship and the inclusion of all in our community. That is what we wish to instil in all of our players and how we will conduct ourselves in the future. We are so deeply sorry for what happened last Sunday, it is and forever will be a black day for our club and for sport in general.”

READ MORE: "Let me be clear, you did not win”: Brave victim addresses Limerick man who raped her as a child

Mr Moore said it hopes to see Mr Sweeney back refereeing again.

“We are sorry to all that this has affected and to all who have been let down by the incident,” he said. “We will strive to work hard to gain the respect of the community again.”


