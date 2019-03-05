Mrs Brown's Boys star and Mark Cagney included in Revenue's list of tax defaulters

Broadcaster Mark Cagney and actor Danny O'Carroll have both been named on the latest tax defaulters list.
They are among 73 individuals who have made settlements totalling more than €12m.
The largest settlement was made by a mobile phone repair shop in Moore Street in Dublin which paid more than €1.2m following a Revenue investigation.
A charity shop in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, is also listed after making a payment of more than €104,000 for under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI and USC.
There are 24 cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as of December 31, 2018. The amount unpaid as of that date is €5,398,219.44.
Mr Cagney, who presents on Virgin Media Television, paid just over €37,000 in tax interest and penalties for under-declaration of tax and VAT.
Five of today's settlements are for more than half a million euro, these include the Mrs Brown's Boys actor Danny O'Carroll who handed over more than €125,000 after an audit.
In all, Revenue imposed €429,090 worth of fines in 178 cases, 34 involving the misuse of marked oil, 114 involving failure to file a tax return and one case of obstructing of a Revenue officer.
Revenue carried out 1,120 audits and investigations In the three months up to December 31, 2018, which together with the settlement of 22,515 Risk Management Interventions yielded €1.3bn in tax, interest, and penalties.