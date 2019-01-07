NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
MPs return to Westminster; Taoiseach will 'be in touch with Prime Minster May next week'

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 10:14 AM

Theresa May will try to address concerns about the Irish backstop as British MPs return to Westminster today.

The UK Prime Minister has confirmed the vote on her deal will definitely go ahead next week.

The Taoiseach says MPs who do not back the withdrawal agreement could threaten efforts to avoid a hard border.

Speaking from his visit to Mali in West Africa, Leo Varadkar says he has almost given up speculating on what will happen next on the UK side.

"Brexit all started because of internal issues in British politics and now it seems that internal problems in British politics is preventing us, at the moment at least, from ratifying the withdraw agreement - an agreement which has the support of 28 governments including UK's own government.

"We're just going to monitor the situation very closely. We'll be in touch with Prime Minster May next week.

"Obviously I've in touch with [Germany's] Chancellor Merkel only the other day and with the EU institutions."

Earlier, the British Prime Minister acknowledged she was “still working on” getting further assurances from the EU to address concerns about the backstop measure aimed at preventing a hard border with Ireland.

- Digital Desk & Press Association


