MPs reject latest options to resolve Brexit

British MPs last night rejected four options to try and resolve the Brexit deadlock.

This included proposals for a softer Brexit tying Britain to the EU customs union as well as proposals for a second referendum.

It came after MPs held votes on four alternatives to again try and resolve the Westminster deadlock over Brexit.

The option for a Brexit leaving Britain aligned with a customs union was close, being defeated by just three votes with 276 votes to 273.

A proposal for a second vote was defeated by 292 to 280, while an option for a so-called common market option was beaten by 282 votes to 261.

One conservative MP resigned last night in the wake of the votes.

There was also speculation last night that UK prime minister Theresa May will try and bring her own deal back to the House of Commons this week-after three failed attempts to pass it.

According to some reports, this could be tied to a confidence vote in the Conservative-led government, a move which may force her critics in the parliament to back the deal.

Meanwhile, a British request for a Brexit deadline extension as well as consequences of a chaotic no deal will be discussed between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and French president Emmanuel Macron tomorrow.

The Government has so far declined to say what checks or trade arrangements could fall into place if Britain leaves without a deal and there is no border.

However, Mr Macron is expected to discuss this with Mr Varadkar tomorrow, when the two meet in Paris.

The bilateral meeting in Paris comes ahead of talks between Mr Varadkar and German Chancellor Angel Merkel, who is due to visit Dublin on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Government said the meetings were a demonstration of strong and unwavering EU solidarity with Ireland over Brexit.

“The Taoiseach and President Macron will take stock of the latest developments in Westminster, and discuss the scenarios which may arise, including the possibility of a request for an extension, or ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, in advance of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council on 10 April.”

They are also expected to discuss the forthcoming EU summit in Sibiu, Romania, as well as the EU budget for the period after 2020.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach said he was looking forward to meeting Mr Macron “at this critical juncture” in Brexit.

“I will thank him for the ongoing solidarity from France, including the clear commitment that the Withdrawal Agreement must include an operational backstop to avoid a hard border.”