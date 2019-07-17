News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

MP: Same-sex marriage change enjoys overwhelming support in Northern Ireland

MP: Same-sex marriage change enjoys overwhelming support in Northern Ireland
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 05:40 PM

Introducing same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland enjoys overwhelming support, the MP spearheading the change said.

Labour’s Co Armagh-born parliamentarian Conor McGinn is leading Westminster efforts to alter the law in the absence of devolution.

Same-sex marriage is currently outlawed, even though civil partnerships are allowed.

Marriage equality campaigners (Liam McBurney/PA)
Marriage equality campaigners (Liam McBurney/PA)

Campaigners met Mr McGinn in Belfast on Wednesday ahead of what they said was a potential landmark vote in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Any week where politics changes people's lives, makes people more equal and a little bit happier is a good week to be a member of parliament

Mr McGinn said: “Any week where politics changes people’s lives, makes people more equal and a little bit happier is a good week to be a member of parliament.”

Last week, Mr McGinn moved an amendment to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill which was passed in the House of Common by a vote of 383 to 73.

The proposal is that if Stormont is not restored by October 21, then the British Government should legislate for same-sex marriage – provided a future assembly could overturn or amend the law.

Northern Ireland’s largest party, the DUP, believes marriage is only between a man and a woman and has used a peace process mechanism known as a petition of concern to prevent changes to the law from being passed at Stormont.

Mr McGinn said the House of Lords was debating further amendments to the draft law on same-sex marriage on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Judges adds to man's sentence after hearing taxi driver unable to work at night following knife-point robbery

He added: “I think there is overwhelming support across the houses of parliament for these measures.

“I also think there is overwhelming support in the community here in Northern Ireland.

“The action was at Westminster in terms of the law, but the people that it affects live here and that is why I wanted to be here today, meeting with the Love Equality campaign, who have driven this forward.

“All I was was the right man in the right place at the right time, to be able to act as a conduit for the Love Equality campaign.”

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International and a key member of Love Equality, said people across the UK should be mobilised to ask their MPs to vote yes to change.

He said: “We are on the cusp of human rights history here.

“A chance not just to change the law on equal marriage but also on abortion, to finally deliver equality and equal access to rights for people living in Northern Ireland.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Airport security worker sues Dublin Airport Authority over fall from truck

More on this topic

Taiwan becomes first Asian nation to approve same-sex marriageTaiwan becomes first Asian nation to approve same-sex marriage

Campaign seeks TD support to challenge Northern Ireland same-sex marriage banCampaign seeks TD support to challenge Northern Ireland same-sex marriage ban

CSO: 181 same-sex marriages in second quarter of 2018CSO: 181 same-sex marriages in second quarter of 2018

Marriage Counselling Centre refuses services to gay couplesMarriage Counselling Centre refuses services to gay couples

Love equalitySame sex marriageTOPIC: Same sex marriage referendum

More in this Section

Project diverting youths from drugs and gangs facing axeProject diverting youths from drugs and gangs facing axe

Ireland sees 43% fall in the numbers of children adopted from abroad since 2013Ireland sees 43% fall in the numbers of children adopted from abroad since 2013

Airport security worker sues Dublin Airport Authority over fall from truckAirport security worker sues Dublin Airport Authority over fall from truck

Bank entitled to repossess family home used as security on loan, appeal court rulesBank entitled to repossess family home used as security on loan, appeal court rules


Lifestyle

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

Avoid techno-tantrums by swapping their tablet for one of these gripping night-time tales.The best bedtime audiobooks for children and teens

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »