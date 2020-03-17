News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Moving skin cancer treatment to GPs may be costly

Moving skin cancer treatment to GPs may be costly
By Sarah Slater
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 01:20 PM

Moving skin cancer treatment to general practice may result in an excess of benign excisions and result in being less efficient and less cost effective, a new study shows.

The Cork University Hospital study compared the benign and malignant ratio for specimens referred by general practice, general surgery and the skin cancer service to the regional pathology laboratory over one month.

Skin cancer is a growing problem in Ireland. It is by far the most common cancer accounting for 26% of all malignancies.

Melanoma incidence and mortality more than doubled between 1994 and 2013 when it was the 5th most common cancer in men and women.

Skin cancer is a growing problem worldwide. In Ireland, the most recent annual incidence of melanoma (2016-18) is 1,110 and for non-melanoma skin cancer 10,816. The incidence of melanoma is rising faster than most other cancers and doubling every 15 years.

Co-author, consultant dermatologist JF Bourke said: “This is putting a strain on healthcare resources in primary and secondary care. Because of the potential for metastases and associated mortality, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) recommends that all suspect pigmented lesions should be referred to secondary care for assessment by dermatology or plastic surgery at the regional skin cancer service.”

Because of this, melanoma treatment is deemed to be best managed by specialist skin cancer services in secondary care. Optimal service management of non-melanoma skin cancer is less clear-cut. Excision biopsies of non-melanoma skin cancer could be conducted by GPs rather than in secondary care.

This would have the advantages of rapid, apparently effective treatment, satisfying the GPs and patient alike.

READ MORE

Croke Park to open as a Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility this evening

The study results, published in this month’s Irish Medical Journal, show that 620 excisions were received and of these, 139 were from general practice, 118 from general surgery and 363 from the skin cancer service.

The number of malignant lesions was 13 or 9.4% from general practice, 18 or 15.2% from general surgery and 137 or 37.7% from the skin cancer service.

Excision was cheaper in general practice at €84.58 as compared to €97.49 in the hospital day surgical unit.

However, the cost per malignant lesion excised was €1,779.80 in general practice versus €381.78 in the skin cancer service.

Dr Bourke added: “Our results indicate that movement of excision of non-melanoma skin cancers to the community would be costly. Based on the ratio of benign to malignant lesions excised, we estimate that the cost to the health service would increase over fourfold, from €381.78 to €1,779.80.

“The extra cost per non-melanoma skin cancer excised would be almost €1,400. Given that almost 9,000 non-melanoma skin cancers were excised nationally in 2016, this would have significant budgetary implications.

“It could be argued, with improved training of GPs in the recognition of benign lesions, the ratio of benign to malignant excisions might be improved. However, the experience with the use of GPs with special interest in the UK has been disappointing and not cost-effective.

“We have found an excess of benign skin lesions are excised in general practice in our region.

"Cost minimisation analysis indicates that the skin cancer service in secondary care is more cost effective.”

READ MORE

Please make Jack's 9th birthday one he will never forget, says mum

More on this topic

Julie Walters reveals bowel cancer diagnosisJulie Walters reveals bowel cancer diagnosis

New technology could lead to personalised cancer treatments, experts sayNew technology could lead to personalised cancer treatments, experts say

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap helps launch Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil DayCervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap helps launch Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day

Shop staffed entirely by cancer survivors to open in Dublin Shop staffed entirely by cancer survivors to open in Dublin


TOPIC: Cancer

More in this Section

Greens call for national unity govt to tackle Covid-19 as Sinn Féin brands UK approach 'dangerous'Greens call for national unity govt to tackle Covid-19 as Sinn Féin brands UK approach 'dangerous'

Hospital security guard jailed for rape and violent assault of two sex workersHospital security guard jailed for rape and violent assault of two sex workers

Cork garda brings High Court challenge to prevent dismissal for 'discreditable conduct'Cork garda brings High Court challenge to prevent dismissal for 'discreditable conduct'

Gardaí to hire extra vehicles to help vulnerable during Covid-19 outbreakGardaí to hire extra vehicles to help vulnerable during Covid-19 outbreak


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »