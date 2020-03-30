Movement restrictions likely to continue after Easter Sunday, says Tony Holohan

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer says restrictions on movement will still be in place after Easter Sunday.

Dr Tony Holohan told the media that further restrictions that came into effect at midnight on Friday, are unlikely to end fully on April 12, when their initial time limit runs out.

Leo Varadkar announced the restrictions on Friday during a live televised appearance, asking people to stay at home unless they work in essential services, exercise within 2km of their homes, care for family members, or to collect food or medicine.

"We don't believe things are going to change to the extent that no measure will be required by that point (Easter Sunday)," Mr Holohan said.

"We've asked for them to continue to April 12, we will keep the progress of this disease under review until that period, we know we have asked a huge amount of society, and we want to lift measures soon as we can but won't lift them before it's responsible to do so."

On international travel, Mr Holohan says that it has already reduced by 90%, and they will keep it under review.

"Footfall in airports has reduced by over 90%, a huge reduction, and now we have measures in place that anyone travelling onto the island subjects themselves to a 14-day self-isolation period." he said.

"We'll keep it under review, that's travel within the island and onto the island, but for now the measures we have in place, the reality is they've already had an impact on commercial travel.

"The EU is looking at measures across the community and potential limitations from outside the EU into the region, so we'll not rule anything in or out."