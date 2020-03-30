News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Movement restrictions likely to continue after Easter Sunday, says Tony Holohan

Dr Tony Holohan at today's media briefing.
By Aoife Moore
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 08:01 PM

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer says restrictions on movement will still be in place after Easter Sunday.

Dr Tony Holohan told the media that further restrictions that came into effect at midnight on Friday, are unlikely to end fully on April 12, when their initial time limit runs out.

Leo Varadkar announced the restrictions on Friday during a live televised appearance, asking people to stay at home unless they work in essential services, exercise within 2km of their homes, care for family members, or to collect food or medicine.

"We don't believe things are going to change to the extent that no measure will be required by that point (Easter Sunday)," Mr Holohan said.

Paramedic stops seeing daughters to stay on frontline; Appeals for public to heed Covid-19 advice

"We've asked for them to continue to April 12, we will keep the progress of this disease under review until that period, we know we have asked a huge amount of society, and we want to lift measures soon as we can but won't lift them before it's responsible to do so."

On international travel, Mr Holohan says that it has already reduced by 90%, and they will keep it under review.

"Footfall in airports has reduced by over 90%, a huge reduction, and now we have measures in place that anyone travelling onto the island subjects themselves to a 14-day self-isolation period." he said.

"We'll keep it under review, that's travel within the island and onto the island, but for now the measures we have in place, the reality is they've already had an impact on commercial travel.

"The EU is looking at measures across the community and potential limitations from outside the EU into the region, so we'll not rule anything in or out."

Covid-19: 8 more die, 295 new cases confirmed, but HSE 'sees encouraging signs'

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

