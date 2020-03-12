Move to delay phase ‘could potentially save thousands of lives’

- with reporting from Juno McEnroe

Ireland has officially moved to the delay phase of Covid-19 engagement, the Government has confirmed — a move it said could “potentially save thousands of lives”.

At dual press conferences in Washington DC and at Government Buildings in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney outlined a series of measures which will see all schools, creches, colleges, and public buildings closed until March 29.

Shops and restaurants are to remain open, but have been instructed in ways of ensuring social distancing protocols on their premises. Mass gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and more than 500 outdoors are also banned.

While people have been encouraged to continue working, they are also expected to do so from home if at all possible, and to immediately self-isolate should they begin to display symptoms.

Public transport will continue to operate, albeit with expected restrictions.

Mr Coveney said that he is asking people to remain working in order to keep the economy on track.

READ MORE Retail bodies say no need to panic buy; Mum of boy with heart defect asks people to stop stockpiling

“Today’s announcements are unprecedented in scale,” he said, adding they haven’t “been taken lightly”.

“Never before has such drastic action been taken in the face of a public health threat,” he said.

The decision to move to delay sees the authorities attempting to slow the spread of the disease by imposing widespread social distancing protocols. It is the second of three phases, Ireland having been in the containment stage since January.

“The irony is that, in order to pull together as a country, we are asking Irish people to stay apart. I understand the impact of this — I am a father, a husband, and a son too,” Mr Coveney said, adding that the measures are designed to “protect the 15% or 20% of people who are vulnerable”.

If we have a collective national response we will save potentially thousands of lives.

Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that these moves mean that Ireland has officially moved to delay.

He asked that vulnerable people in particular — they being those with pre-existing conditions, compromised immune systems, or the elderly — heighten their own social distancing measures.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said that one of the reasons for the measures is to avoid children picking up this infection, to avoid them bringing it home.

“We do not want children or other people in society to pick up this infection in a way that might then lead that to be spread to vulnerable people in communities or in our families,” he said.

Education Minister Joe McHugh acknowledged that there will be “enormous pressure” on parents, but he encouraged students and pupils to bring textbooks and notes home.

The State examinations Commission is also putting in place “contingencies” with the Department of Education, said Mr McHugh.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999